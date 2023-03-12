Best-Sellers Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Things We Hide from the Light" by Lucy Score (Bloom)2. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)5. "Burner" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)6. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)7. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)8. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)10. "The Last Kingdom" by Steve Berry (Grand Central)11. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)12. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)13. "I Have Some Questions for You" by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)14. "Someone Else's Shoes" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman)
15. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

Nonfiction
1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. "It's OK to be Angry about Capitalism" by Bernie Sanders with John Nichols (Crown)
3. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
7. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
8. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
9. "Unscripted" by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams (Penguin Press)
10. "Love Pamela" by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
11. "All My Knotted-Up Life" by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)
12. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
13. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
14. 