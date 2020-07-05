Fiction
1. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
5. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
6. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
7. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Little Brown)
8. "American Demon" by Kim Harrison (Ace)
9. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
11. "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride (Riverhead)
12. "Devolution" by Max Brooks (Del Rey)
13. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
14. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
15. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
Nonfiction
1. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
2. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
3. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
4. "Countdown 1945" by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss (Avid Reader)
5. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
6. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
7. "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" by Beverly Tatum (Basic)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
9. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
10. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
11. "I'm Still Here" by Austin Channing Brown (Convergent)
12. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander (New Press)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
15. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
