Fiction
1. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
2. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "The Lies That Bind" by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
5. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
6. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Little Brown)
8. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
9. "Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "Hush" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central)
12. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
13. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
14. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
15. "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
Nonfiction
1. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
2. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
5. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander (New Press)
6. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
7. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
9. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
10. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
11. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
12. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
13. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?" by Beverly Tatum (Basic)
15. "I'm Still Here" by Austin Channing Brown (Convergent)
