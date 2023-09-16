Best-Sellers sirvell Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)2. "Assistant to the Villain" by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)3. "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett (Harper)4. "The Coworker" by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)5. "The Breakaway" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)6. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)7. "Too Late" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)8. "The Girl in the Eagle's Talons" by Karin Smirnoff (Knopf)9. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)10. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)11. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese (Grove)12. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)13. "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride (Riverhead)14. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)15. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)Nonfiction1. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)3. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)4. "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)5. "The Wager" by David Grann (Doubleday)6. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)7. "Gambler" by Billy Walters with Armen Keteyian (Avid Reader)8. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)9. "An Immense World" by Ed Yong (Random House)10. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)11. "Vax-Unvax" by Robert F. Kennedy and Brian Hooker (Skyhorse)12. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (One World)13. "Everything I Know About Love" by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial)14. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)15. 