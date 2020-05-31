Fiction
1. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
4. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
5. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "The 20th Victim" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little Brown)
7. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
8. "The Last Trial" by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
9. "Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
11. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
12. "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
13. "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
14. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (Morrow)
15. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
6. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
7. "Plague of Corruption" by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
8. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
9. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
10. "The Lincoln Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
11. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
12. "Grit" by Angela Duckworth (Scribner)
13. "Fortitude" by Dan Crenshaw (Grand Central)
14. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
15. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
