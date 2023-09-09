Best-Sellers sirvell Sep 9, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)2. "Dead Mountain" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)3. "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett (Harper)4. "After That Night" by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)5. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)6. "Too Late" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)7. "Shadow Dance" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)8. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)9. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)10. "Red, White and Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin's Griffin)11. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese (Grove)12. "A Little Life" by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor)13. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)14. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)15. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

Nonfiction
1. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
2. "Gambler" by Billy Walters with Armen Keteyian (Avid Reader)
3. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)
4. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
5. "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)
6. "The Wager" by David Grann (Doubleday)
7. "Necessary Trouble" by Drew Gilpin Faust (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
8. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)
10. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
11. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (One World)
12. "Never Enough" by Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)
13. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
14. "The Book of Charlie" by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)
15. "Everything I Know About Love" by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial) 