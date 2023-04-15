Best-Sellers Apr 15, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)2. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)4. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)5. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)6. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)7. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)8. "Hang the Moon" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)9. "Loyalty" by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)10. "I Will Find You" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)11. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)12. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)13. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Marysue Rucci)14. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)15. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)Nonfiction1. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)3. "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond (Crown)4. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)5. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)6. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)7. "Saved" by Benjamin Hall (Harper)8. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)9. "The Courage to Be Free" by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)10. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)11. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)12. "The Undertow" by Jeff Sharlet (Norton)13. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)14. "Paris" by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)15. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday) Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBasketball: Austin searching for a new girls coachVroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 yearsHartselle blasts three homers, holds on to win area championshipGary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians3rd Friday returns with new themes, more food trucks5A-7A girls basketball: East Limestone’s Fletcher, Thompson honoredPriceville baseball sits at No. 1 in Class 4AOak Park principal to retireAmbulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan HospitalCity would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDecatur resident calls for Pepper's removal from council (8)Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)Proposed development with retail, dining and condos could transform Decatur riverfront (2)It's past time to repeal Iraq War authorization (2)Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)Today's editorial cartoon (1)EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)Hartselle woman charged with capital murder in stabbing death of her child (1)PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)Wilson Street collision blocks lanes, causes injuries (1)City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)Brewer High students learn life skills (1)Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)Alvin Daily (1)Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1) Top Jobs •DIRECTOR OF ALUMNI AFFAIRS •DIRECTOR STUDENT SUCCESS COACH For details or to •ASSISTANT REGISTRAR •INSTRUCTOR OF Online Poll Should the intentional release of top secret U.S. documents constitute treason? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.