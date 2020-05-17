Fiction
1. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "The Wedding Dress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
8. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
9. "The Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
10. "Masked Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam)
11."The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (Morrow)
12. "The End of October" by Lawrence Wright (Knopf)
13. "The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
14. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
15. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
3. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
8. "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)
9. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
10. "Front Row at the Trump Show" by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
11. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
12. "Don't Burn This Book" by Dave Rubin (Sentinel)
13. "Unorthodox" by Deborah Feldman (Simon & Schuster)
14. "More Myself" by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford (Flatiron)
15. "Fortitude" by Dan Crenshaw (Grand Central)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.