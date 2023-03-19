Best-Sellers Mar 19, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Storm Watch" by C.J. Box (Putnam)2. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)3. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)5. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)6. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)7. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)8. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)9. "A Day of Fallen Night" by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)10. "Things We Hide from the Light" by Lucy Score (Bloom)11. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)12. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)13. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)14. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
15. "Someone Else's Shoes" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman)

Nonfiction
1. "The Courage to Be Free" by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
2. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
3. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. "Enchantment" by Katherine May (Riverhead)
6. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism" by Bernie Sanders with John Nichols (Crown)
8. "All My Knotted-Up Life" by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)
9. "Wake Up With Purpose!" by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt with Seth Davis (Harper Select)
10. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
11. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
12. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
13. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
14. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
15. "The 1619 Project" edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein (One World) 