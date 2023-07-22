Best-Sellers sirvell Jul 22, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Too Late" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)2. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)3. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "The Five-Star Weekend" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)5. "Happy Place" by Emily Henry (Berkley)6. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)7. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)8. "Icebreaker" by Hannah Grace (Atria)9. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)10. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)11. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)12. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese (Grove)13. "Love, Theoretically" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)14. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)15. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

Nonfiction
1. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
2. "The Wager" by David Grann (Doubleday)
3. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)
4. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
5. "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)
6. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. "The Art Thief" by Michael Finkel (Knopf)
8. "The In-Between" by Hadley Vlahos (Ballantine)
9. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
10. "1964" by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
11. "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)
12. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
13. "Pageboy" by Elliot Page (Flatiron)
14. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
15. 