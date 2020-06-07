Fiction
1. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
4. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
5. "Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
7. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. "The 20th Victim" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little Brown)
9. "On Ocean Boulevard" by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)
10. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
11. "The Last Trial" by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
12. "Beach Read" by Emily Henry (Berkley)
13. "Rodham" by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
14. "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
15. "A Week at the Shore" by Barbara Delinsky (St. Martin's)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "Plague of Corruption" by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
6. "The Chiffon Trenches" by André Leon Talley (Ballantine)
7. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
9. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
10. "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster)
11. "American Crusade" by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
12. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
13. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
14. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
15. "The World" by Richard Haass (Penguin Press)
