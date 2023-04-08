Walking through the aisles of Walmart, Donna Townsend witnessed the looks of disgust cast upon the people she calls her “friends” and “family.”
“I have seen how the homeless are shunned. It breaks my heart,” Townsend said. “I hope I was never one to look away from them, but I don’t know. Just until a few years ago, I didn’t know anything about the homeless”
That changed eight years ago when Townsend, who will turn 74 on Friday, saw a photograph in a local newspaper of a homeless man wrapped in a blanket.
Since seeing the photograph, Townsend has devoted her life to helping the homeless community. After volunteering with an organization in Huntsville for several years, Townsend created Beyond Blessed, a nonprofit outreach ministry providing assistance to individuals in Athens.
“All of this has been a God thing. God would not let me put that paper down or put it in recycling. Working with the homeless is something God was leading me to do,” the Athens woman said.
Inspired by the photograph, Townsend searched for “Homeless in Athens, AL” and “Homeless in Limestone County, AL” on Google. After getting no results, she looked for outreach organizations in Huntsville. She connected with Good Samaritans and Penny McGlathery, known in the Huntsville community as “Mama Penny,” who became her mentor.
McGlathery invited Townsend to attend the Loads of Love program, which provides free laundry service and food to the homeless community.
“I would not normally be a person to go to a place I’ve never been and not know anybody. I was excited to find an avenue where I could learn something about the homeless. The first day I went I brought a Crock-Pot of chili and some hygiene items,” Townsend said. “I got to meet some of the people and love on them. I was hooked.”
Soon, Townsend’s daughter, Jennifer Townsend, and members of her church, Journey Church, accompanied Townsend to the laundry days.
But the need to impact her hometown never left Townsend.
“Penny kept telling me there were homeless in Athens. She said if I keep food and drink in my vehicle and, if I get to the point where I feel comfortable, when I see them, I can pull over, start a conversation and offer them something to eat and drink,” Townsend said.
While driving next to a church in Athens, Townsend saw two young men walking through a church parking lot. One carried an empty backpack. The other pushed a bicycle.
“They were so thin. I pulled in the parking lot, gave them some water and crackers and asked, ‘Are you OK? Do you need food?’ They told me they had nothing,” Townsend said. “I bought a tent, sleeping bags and more food and brought it to them.”
Townsend still keeps in touch with the men, who are no longer homeless. Recently, she delivered extra plates of food to the men.
“One of the men asked me to sit on the porch a while. He said he had been telling his nephew about me and wanted him to meet me. He said, ‘I’ve been telling him how you saved our lives. We were at the bottom of the barrel and you came along,’” Townsend said. “That got to me. I didn’t do anything big. I just gave them water and crackers. I didn’t think anything of it, but to them it meant the world.”
What started by delivering food to two people has grown into an operation that reaches dozens of people each week.
Last week, Beyond Blessed created 45 food bags to deliver to the homeless camp in Athens.
“All but five have people’s names on them. The numbered ones are for the new folks,” Townsend said.
The bags contain canned food, including chili, soup, chicken, and spaghetti and meatballs, peanut butter, breakfast bars, Pop-Tarts, peanut butter and crackers, a roll of toilet paper and a pack of diaper wipes. In the winter, Townsend includes socks and thermal underwear.
Along with distributing food bags and delivering a hot meal each week to the camp, Beyond Blessed holds a laundry day once a month, helps secure photo IDs and emergency medication, provides transportation to job fairs and interviews, and outfits individuals new to the homeless camp with a tent, sleeping bag, heater, propane, burner and hygiene items.
“The Family Resource Center and Limestone County Churches Involved have our number. When someone comes to them, they give them food and give them our number,” Townsend said. “I worked in social work for years and there were too many forms and guidelines. We don’t have any forms. I just try to figure out where they are and what they need. We’re trusting this is what we need to do.”
---
'You clothed me'
In 2021, during Athens’ Love for the City event organized by Oasis: Christ’s Church, Townsend received a community service award.
While presenting Townsend with the award, her former pastor, Bill Perkins, read from the Bible passage Matthew 25:31-40. It includes the lines, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me … whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did for me.”
“That passage sums up the life of Donna Townsend,” Perkins said. “She’s a tiny lady, but she’s the hardest worker. She goes into the homeless camps, taking them food, taking them clothes, giving them tents, bug spray, propane to stay warm in the winter time. She is there for them when no one else is.”
One to work behind the scenes and stay out of the spotlight, Townsend diverts credit for the ministry to others — to her supportive husband, Joe Townsend, to the volunteers who pack the food bags and prepare hot meals, to the community, which donates to the ministry, and to God.
“This is a God-led ministry. The only reason we are around and continue to grow is because of his guidance and direction,” Townsend said.
---
Reality vs. misconceptions
Beyond meeting the physical needs of the homeless, Townsend serves as an advocate for the community she serves.
“There are many misconceptions about the homeless. One of the biggest is they can work,” Townsend said. “Very few of them could hold down a job either because of mental health issues or because they aren’t physically able.”
Townsend shared the story of one her late homeless friends.
“He had never done drugs or alcohol and he was limited in his ability. He had cleaned school houses and done odd jobs. He lived with his mom in her place, but when she passed away, he didn’t make enough to pay bills and he became homeless. We never know what they are going through,” Townsend said.
Looking forward, Townsend hopes to open a building where the homeless can come for food, supplies, laundry services, a shower and, eventually, access to dental, medical and mental health care.
“That’s the big goal. For now, we continue to do what we can and if God opens that door, we will go through it. It may happen, it may not, but it’s good to have a dream,” Townsend said.
Individuals interested in connecting with or donating to Beyond Blessed can visit the Beyond Blessed Facebook page, beyondblessed256.org, or email Townsend at jensmomz28@aol.com.
“It is a blessing to serve the homeless. I have learned so much from my friends,” Townsend said. “I get up some days and think, ‘Poor, pitiful me.’ I take so much for granted — having a roof over my head, having something to eat, having a hot bath. I think about my friends. They come out of those woods smiling and have made the best of their situation. They’ve uplifted me and reminded me there is goodness in people.”
