• Bryson Jamir Mason, 7 pounds and 3 ounces, was born to Mallory Birgans and Yozarinse Mason, both of Courtland. Grandparents are Vondra King, of Courtland, and Fanny and Paul Mason, both of Courtland.
• Salem Joshua Sprinkle, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 18 to Heather Berryman and Joshua Sprinkle, both of Town Creek. Grandparents are Heath and Heather Berryman, of Town Creek, and Donna and Steve Sprinkle, of Town Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.