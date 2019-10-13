• Brady Todd Terry, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, was born Oct. 5 to Bradley and Felicia Terry, of Trinity. Grandparents are Cathleen and Kevan Hutto, of Courtland, and Dennis and Tina Terry, of Moulton.
