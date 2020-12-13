• Anika-Tilar Rivers Gifford, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Nov. 30 to Allen and Brittany Gifford, of Killen. Grandparents are Greg and Pam Churchwell and Jeff and Opal Gifford, all of Florence.
