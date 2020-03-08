Fiction
1. "One Minute Out" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)
2. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
5. "Chasing Cassandra" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)
6. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
7. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
8. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
10. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
11. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
12. "The Other Mrs." by Mary Kubica (Park Row)
13. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
14. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
15. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
2. "Dark Towers" by David Enrich (Custom House)
3. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
4. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
5. "Un-Trumping America" by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)
6. "Until the End of Time" by Brian Greene (Knopf)
7. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
9. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
10. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
11."Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
12. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
13. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
14. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
15. "You Never Forget Your First" by Alexis Coe (Viking)
