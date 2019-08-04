Fiction
1. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. "The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!" by Clint McElroy et al. Illustrated by Carey Pietsch (First Second)
5. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
6. "Window on the Bay" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. "Evvie Drake Starts Over" by Linda Holmes (Ballantine)
10. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
11. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
12. "Shamed" by Linda Castillo (Minotaur)
13. "Sold on a Monday" by Kristina McMorris (Sourcebooks Landmark)
14. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
15. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "American Carnage" by Tim Alberta (Harper)
3. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
4. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6."Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
8. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "America's Reluctant Prince" by Steven M. Gillon (Dutton)
11. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
12. "They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott. Illustrated by Harmony Becker (Top Shelf Productions)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
15. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.