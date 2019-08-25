Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
3. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
4. "A Dangerous Man" by Robert Crais (Putnam)
5. "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware (Scout)
6. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein (HarperCollins)
7. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
9. "Beloved"by Toni Morrison (Vintage)
10. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
11. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
12. "Summer of ’69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
13. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
14. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
15. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
7. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
8. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
11. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
12. "The Source of Self-Regard" by Toni Morrison (Knopf)
13. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
15. "Calypso" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.