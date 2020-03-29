Fiction
1. "The Mirror & the Light" by Hilary Mantel (Holt)
2. "Journey of the Pharaohs" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
5. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
6. "Long Range" by C.J. Box (Putnam)
7. "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell (Morrow)
8. "A Good Neighborhood" by Therese Anne Fowler (St. Martin's)
9. "House of Earth and Blood" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
10. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
11. "Blindside" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
12. "The Numbers Game" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
13. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
Nonfiction
1. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)
3. "The Gift of Forgiveness" by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Pamela Dorman)
4. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
5. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
6. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
7. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
8. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
11. "John Adams Under Fire" by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (Hanover Square)
12. "Capital and Ideology" by Thomas Piketty (Belknap)
13. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
14. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
15. "The Great Influenza" by John M. Barry (Penguin)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.