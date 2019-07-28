Fiction
1. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
4. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "Knife" by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)
6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
7. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
8. "Backlash" by Brad Thor (Emily Bestler/Atria)
9. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
11. "Evvie Drake Starts Over" by Linda Holmes (Ballantine)
12. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
13. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)
14. "The Chain" by Adrian McKinty (Mulholland/Little, Brown)
15. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
2. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
3. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
4. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
5. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
7. "America's Reluctant Prince" by Steven M. Gillon (Dutton)
8. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
9. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
10. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
11. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
12. "Filthy Rich" by James Patterson and John Connolly (Little, Brown)
13. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)
14. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
15. "The British Are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Holt)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.