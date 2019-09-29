Fiction
1. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
5. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)
6. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)
7. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
8. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
9. "It" by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
11. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Front Line)
12. "Robert B. Parker's Bitterest Pill" by Reed Farrel Coleman (Putnam)
13. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "Look Alive Twenty-Five" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
2. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
3. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "The Only Plane in the Sky" by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)
5. "She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)
6. "The Education of an Idealist" by Samantha Power (Dey St.)
7. "How To" by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)
8. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
9. "Lifespan" by David A. Sinclair and Matthew D. LaPlante (Atria)
10. "Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?" by Caitlin Doughty (Norton)
11. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
12. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
13. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Open Borders Inc." by Michelle Malkin (Regnery)
15. "Something Deeply Hidden" by Sean Carroll (Dutton)
