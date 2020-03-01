Fiction
1. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
4. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
5. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
6. "Crooked River" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
11. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
12. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
13. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
14. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
15. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
2. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
3. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
4. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
8. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. "Why We're Polarized" by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
10. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
11. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
12. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
13. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
14. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
15. "To Shake the Sleeping Self" by Jedidiah Jenkins (Convergent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.