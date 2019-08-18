Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Labyrinth" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)
3. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
4. "Dark Age" by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
5. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
7. "Summer of ’69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein (HarperCollins
9. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
11. "Smokescreen" by Iris Johansen (Grand Central)
12. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
13. "Willing to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
14. "Chances Are ..." by Richard Russo (Knopf)
15. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
7. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
8. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
9. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
10. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
11. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)
12. "A Dream about Lightning Bugs" by Ben Folds (Ballantine)
13. "Beyond Charlottesville" by Terry McAuliffe Thomas (Dunne/St. Martin's)
14. "Range" by David Epstein (Riverhead)
15. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
