Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
4. “The Sinner” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)
5. “The Last Odyssey” by James Rollins (Morrow)
6. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
8. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
9. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
10. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
11. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)
12. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Holt)
13. “The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit)
14. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (Putnam)
15.“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. “Lady in Waiting” by Anne Glenconner (Hachette)
5. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
6. “The Office” by Andy Greene (Dutton)
7. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
8. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
9. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
10. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
11. “The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Pamela Dorman)
12. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
13. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
14. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
15. “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
