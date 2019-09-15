Fiction
1. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
4. "The Dark Side" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. "Sapphire Flames" by Ilona Andrews (Avon)
6. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
7. "The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
8. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. "Hot Shot" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
10. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein (HarperCollins)
11. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
12. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
13. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
14. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
15. "Old Bones" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
4. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
7. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
8. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
9. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
10. "Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
11. "Thank You for My Service" by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker (Bantam)
12. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
15. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
