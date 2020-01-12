Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
5. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
6. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
8. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
10. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
11. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. "Blood of Elves" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
13. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
14. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
15. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
5. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
6. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
7. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
8. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve)
9. "No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference" by Greta Thunberg (Penguin)
10. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
11. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
12. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
15. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.