Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
5. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
9. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
10. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
11. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
12. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
13. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)
14. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
15. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
5. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
6. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve)
7. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
8. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
9. "Mobituaries" by Mo Rocca and Jonathan Greenberg (Simon & Schuster)
10. "No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference" by Greta Thunberg (Penguin)
11. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
12. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
13. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
14. "How To" by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)
15. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
