Fiction
1. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Final Option" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (Putnam)
4. "The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday)
5. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
6. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
7. "Kiss the Girls and Make them Cry" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
8. "Leopard's Wrath" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
9. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
10. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
11. "The Family Upstairs" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
12. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
13. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
14. "The Deserter" by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)
15. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
Nonfiction
1. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
2. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
4. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
5. "Acid for Children" by Flea (Grand Central)
6. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
8. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
9. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
10. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
11. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince, edited by Dan Piepenbring (Spiegel & Grau)
12. "The Man Who Solved the Market" by Gregory Zuckerman (Portfolio/Penguin)
13. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
14. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
15. "Mobituaries" by Mo Rocca and Jonathan Greenberg (Simon & Schuster)
