Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Backlash" by Brad Thor (Emily Bestler/Atria)
3. "Lost and Found" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
8. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
9. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10. "Big Sky" by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)
11. "Say No to the Duke" by Eloisa James (Avon)
12. "Breathless" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)
13. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "Unsolved" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
5. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
6. "The Sixth Man" by Andre Iguodala with Carvell Wallace (Blue Rider)
7. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
8. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)
9. "The Man Who Sold America" by Joy-Ann Reid (Morrow)
10. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
11. "Howard Stern Comes Home Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)
12. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)
13. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
14. "Sea Stories" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
15. "Range" by David Epstein (Riverhead)
