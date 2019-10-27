Fiction
1. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. "What Happens in Paradise" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "Child's Play" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)
6. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
7. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
8. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (Putman)
9. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
10. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
11. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
12. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Emily Bestler/Atria)
13. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
14. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
15. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner)
Nonfiction
1. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
2. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
3. "Witch Hunt" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)
4. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Holt)
5. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
6. "Tough Love" by Susan Rice (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)
8. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Deep State" by James B. Stewart (Penguin Press)
10. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
11. "Letters from an Astrophysicist" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)
12. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
13. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
14. "Know My Name" by Chanel Miller (Viking)
15. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)
