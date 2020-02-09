Fiction
1. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Lost" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
4. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
5. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
7. "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
8. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
9. "Agency" by William Gibson (Berkley)
10. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. "Long Bright River" by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
13. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
14. "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
15. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
Nonfiction
1. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
2. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
5. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
8. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "The Age of Entitlement" by Christopher Caldwell (Simon & Schuster)
11. "Why We Can't Sleep" by Ada Calhoun (Grove)
12. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
13. "Tightrope" by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)
14. "Running Against the Devil" by Rick Wilson (Crown Forum)
15. "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker (Scribner)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.