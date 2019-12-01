Fiction
1. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
2. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
3. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
6. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
9. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
11. "Michael Crichton: The Andromeda Evolution" by Daniel H. Wilson (Harper)
12. "The Family Upstairs" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
13. "The Deserter" by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)
14. "The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday)
15. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
2. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
3. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
4. "With All Due Respect" by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin's)
5. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
6. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
7. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. "A Song for You" by Robyn Crawford (Dutton)
9. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
10. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
11. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
12. "The Plot to Betray America" by Malcolm Nance (Hachette)
13. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
14. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince, edited by Dan Piepenbring (Spiegel & Grau)
15. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
