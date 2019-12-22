Fiction
1. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
7. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
8. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
9. "The Rise of Magicks" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
10. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)
13. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
14. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
15. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
3. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
4. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve)
5. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
8. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
9. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
10. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
11. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
12. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
13. "Home Work" by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton (Hachette)
14. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince. Edited by Dan Piepenbring (Spiegel & Grau)
15. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Holt)
