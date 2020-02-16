Fiction
1. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
2. "Vendetta Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
3. "When You See Me" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
7. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
8. "Lost" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
9. "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
10. "Insatiable" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)
11. "Hunting for a Highlander" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
12. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
13. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
14. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
15. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
2. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
3. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
4. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
6. "Why We're Polarized" by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
7. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
8. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
9. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
10. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
11. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
12. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
13. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)
14. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
15. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
