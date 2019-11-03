Fiction
1. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
5. "Stealth" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
6. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
9. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
10. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (Putman)
11. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
12. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner)
13. "Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)
14. "What Happens in Paradise" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
15. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Emily Bestler/Atria)
Nonfiction
1. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
2. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
3. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
4. "The Way I Heard It" by Mike Rowe Gallery
5. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
6. "Home Work" by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton (Hachette)
7. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
8. "Dear Girls" by Ali Wong (Random House)
9. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
10. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Holt)
11. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
12. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)
13. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
14. "Life Undercover" by Amaryllis Fox (Knopf)
15. "Resistance (At All Costs)" by Kimberley Strassel Twelve
