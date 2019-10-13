Fiction
1. "The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
2. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Emily Bestler/Atria)
3. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
6. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
7. "Immortal Born" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
8. "Archangel's War" by Nalini Singh (Berkley)
9. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
10. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
11. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
12. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
13. "Sins of the Fathers" by J.A. Jance (Morrow)
14. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
15. "It" by Stephen King (Scribner)
Nonfiction
1. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)
2. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Holt)
3. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)
5. "Know My Name" by Chanel Miller (Viking)
6. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
7. "Permanent Record" by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan/Holt)
8. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
9. "The Only Plane in the Sky" by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)
10. "Exonerated" by Dan Bongino (Post Hill)
11. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
12. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
13. "Year of the Monkey" by Patti Smith (Knopf)
14. "Renia's Diary" by Renia Spiegel (St. Martin's)
15. "She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)
