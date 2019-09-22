Fiction
1. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Dark Illusion" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
4. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
5. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
6. "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger (Atria)
7. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
8. "The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott (Knopf)
9. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Front Line)
10. "Nothing Ventured" by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's)
11. "The Long Call" by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur)
12. "Look Alive Twenty-Five" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
13. "The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
14. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
15. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
2. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
7. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
8. "Proof of Conspiracy" by Seth Abramson (St. Martin's)
9. "Super Pumped" by Mike Isaac (Norton)
10. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
11. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
12. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
13. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
14. "Power Grab" by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)
15. "Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
