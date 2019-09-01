Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "The Bitterroots" by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
3. "Contraband" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
4. "The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
5. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein (HarperCollins)
6. "Blood Truth" by J.R. Ward (Gallery)
7. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
9. "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware (Scout)
10. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
11. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
12. "The Wallflower Wager" by Tessa Dare (Avon)
13. "The Warning" by James Patterson and Robison Wells (Grand Central)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
5. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
6. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
8. "Ball of Collusion" by Andrew C. McCarthy (Encounter)
9. "Range" by David Epstein (Riverhead)
10. "Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
11. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
12. "Kochland" by Christopher Leonard (Simon & Schuster)
13. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
14. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
15. "The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom (Grove)
