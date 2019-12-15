Fiction
1. "The Rise of Magicks" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
2. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
6. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
7. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
8. "Where Winter Finds You" by J.R. Ward (Gallery)
9. "Spy" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
13. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
14. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
15. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. "Crime in Progress" by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch (Random House)
2. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve)
3. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
4. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
7. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
8. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
9. "Impeach" by Neal Katyal and Sam Koppelman (Mariner)
10. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
11. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
12. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
13. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
14. "Home Work" by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton (Hachette)
15. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince. Edited by Dan Piepenbring (Spiegel & Grau)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.