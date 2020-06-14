"1774: The Long Year of Revolution," by Mary Beth Norton, (Knopf), $32.50 hardback, 502 pages.
Historians have written countless books about the causes of the American Revolution so a person might assume there is nothing new to say. Mary Beth Norton’s new book "1774" shows that assumption is wrong.
The book’s subtitle refers to the chronological coverage of the book, which starts in 1773. It was the year that the controversy erupted over Parliamentary customs duties on tea and the special privileges granted to the East India Co. over tea importation. The controversy’s most dramatic manifestation was the Boston Tea Party, although there were other forms of resistance in other colonies.
The actions of the Bostonians were certain to prompt retaliation by the British government that built up through 1774. In the face of these punitive actions, the inhabitants of the 13 colonies grappled with how and how much to resist the British over the tea issue and the punishments imposed on Boston and Massachusetts by King George III and Parliament through the Coercive Acts. This situation generated debates that continued into 1775 until the fighting at Lexington and Concord marked the beginning of the hostilities that became the American Revolution.
Most accounts of this time period focus on events in Boston, or Massachusetts, or New England as a whole and on the activities of the people who would come to be known as the patriots. Norton’s account looks beyond Boston and the patriots to reveal what was happening in all 13 colonies.
She also looks at the rise of a Loyalist party that divided American society on the eve of the American Revolution and which continued to divide it through the war. It is a fascinating story that is pieced together from contemporary pamphlets, newspapers, periodicals, private correspondences, and diaries coming from Georgia and Maine (then a part of Massachusetts).
The vast majority of Americans in 1774 were unhappy about the British government’s manipulation of the tea trade. Furthermore, they were hypersensitive to the threat that the British government would continue to engage in taxation without representation.
Most Americans thought the Coercive Acts were too harsh of a punishment for Boston and Massachusetts. As the conflict over these issues grew more heated and violent resistance appeared, some Americans began to back off of resistance and gave their support to the mother country. A large part of Norton’s book tells their story.
The book "1774" is a fine work of scholarship and is a feast of fascinating information. If potential readers are a bit rusty on the events that occurred between 1763 and 1773 leading up to 1774, they might want to do a brief review of the Stamp Act and Townshend duties controversies. Norton’s narrative plunges right into the tea controversy and the Boston Tea Party of 1773.
It is important to keep the context for these events in mind. Americans had been very unhappy with the financial policies of the British government since 1765. Norton shows us that Americans had been divided at the very beginning of our nation just as they are today. A knowledge of history always helps to keep current events in perspective.
