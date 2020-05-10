“Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister: Three Women at the Heart of Twentieth-Century China,” by Jung Chang, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2019, $30.00, 338 pages.
One can read of sisterly relations in Greek tragedies, religious sacred texts, nursery rhymes, and novels. In all of these genres, there are powerful personalities, political intrigue, and often romantic escapades. Jung Chang, author of “Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister,” offers a joint biography of three sisters whose names are forever part of 20th century China history and world history.
China is considered by historians as one of the world’s oldest civilizations. Its written history dates back some 3,000 years. Europe and America must thank China for sharing with us: paper, noodles, etiquette, tea sets and porcelain tableware.
In addition to thanking China for its important contributions to the world, Jung Chang in her book, “Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister,” is adding three sisters of the Soong family to the impressive list of women who assisted in shaping modern China.
The three sisters were born into the patriarchal family of Song Jiashu, later known as Charlie Soong. Their father, born in Hainan, China, was educated and mentored by the Methodist Episcopal Church, South.
His educational and religious background was further enhanced by his attending Vanderbilt University and graduating in 1885 from the School of Divinity. Soong was also ordained in the Methodist Church. It was felt by many in the Methodist mission hierarchy that cultivating Soong would lay the groundwork for the Christian faith to evangelize China.
In 1886, Charlie Soong was sent to Shanghai. The city of today was not the financial hub during its early years. It was a fishing village and market town, and it was felt the city would be open to the westernized Charlie Soong and his family.
The eldest daughter of Charlie Soong was Soong Ei-ling and she married one of the richest men in China. The second oldest daughter was Soong Ching-ling who married Sun Yat-sen, considered by some as the father of the Peoples Republic of China. Soong May-ling was the youngest daughter. She married Chiang Kai-shek who became president of Taiwan.
All three sisters were educated in the Western tradition at the McTyeire School for Chinese Girls in Shanghai. The school was named for Bishop Holland McTyeire, famous for his missions and outreach ministries. Educating young women in China was considered radical and not essential for marriage. Along with this radical idea, the young ladies were taught in English by Christian Western teachers who observed the highest standards of Victorian Methodist piety and deportment.
After the McTyeire School education, the sisters were sent to America for their formal college education at Wesleyan College for Women, in Macon, Georgia. Wesleyan College was considered one of the finer colleges for educating Southern women, especially, those from the Methodist traditions. One of the sisters, however, would later transfer to a college in the Northeast.
Imagine three pretty young ladies from a privileged family living in Shanghai during the dawning of a new era. Imagine three pretty young ladies, with western habits and behaviors who were the darlings of new elite in China. Imagine, three young ladies, who also appreciate political power and prestige. They experienced inter-family disagreements, disappointments, and political resentments from powerful men in their family circles
Jung Chang superbly crafted the persona of the three sisters with their father and husbands as background personalities. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in 20th century China, the role of women, the intrigue of world powers, and the power of three sisters to influence today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.