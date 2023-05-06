"A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carre," edited by Tim Cornwell, (Viking: New York), $40.00 hardcover.
Engaging, insightful, wise and gloriously witty correspondent John le Carre, pen name of David Cornwell, is a master storyteller. He burst upon the world stage at the height of the Cold War with his superb and timely, "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold."
In this well-selected trove of his letters to both famous and little-known correspondents, we discover a vein of gold. We discern, through the gimlet eye of his son, Tim Cornwell, an eclectic collection of letters about life, family, world events, personalities, writing and humane insights. Where possible, Cornwell also includes the referenced letters and articles from those to whom he wrote.
Catalogued by le Carre’s sequential book titles, we read a panoply of letters about his historical ruminations, publication and movie deals, and especially contemporary observations on friends, colleagues, world stage players, and even adversaries. John le Carre is at once witty, trenchant and clever.
He challenges deceit, as in one controversy with a former KGB general. Likewise, he crosses swords with Graham Greene, over their interpretations of Kim Philby’s betrayal. Alec Guinness, who portrayed his deathless George Smiley, and other actors who played characters in films of his books come in for memorable anecdotes.
Le Carre discusses a vast array of themes from his full life. He disliked publicity appearances; believed his skills most fine-tuned in later life; and felt strongly about German culture, noting how it informed much of his early writing. He was honest about calling out duplicity, falsehood, shame and integrity in real life.
Masterpieces emerged regularly, with offerings such as "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" and "The Perfect Spy" (a near autobiography), among his best. He wrote to many about the responses to each of his books, and commented upon what each story revealed.
Tim Cornwell drew upon le Carre’s later habit of faxing his letters to recipients, the better to recall his myriad witty, insightful and often churlish comments. Cornwell gives the reader a banquet of lucid, funny, even genuinely helpful observations by one of the most thoughtful writers of our lifetime.
Cornwell provides distilled linkages between letters, illustrating what each deals with, and the background to any issue at hand. Further, his footnotes clarify references. The events, politics, personalities and the business of writing are all here in a wealth of joyful, helpful, contentious, and ultimately humane observations by one of the most enlightened, and enlightening, men of our "most difficult era."
