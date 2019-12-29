“Rumi: Unseen Poems,” by Jalal al-Din Rumi, translated and edited by Brian Gooch and Maryam Mortaz (Everyman’s Library Pocket Poets-Alfred A. Knopf), hardcover $14.95, 222 pages.
Do we love God because we love human beings, or do we love human beings because we love God? A 13th-century Persian poet suggests that the answer is both.
Jalal al-Din Rumi was a Sufi mystic, a founder of the sect of Whirling Dervishes, Muslim monks who dance as a form of meditative union with the divine. Like Christianity at its greatest power and influence, medieval Islam adopted and adapted “foreign” influences. Sufism is a fusion of Neoplatonism and Eastern ideas, including Buddhism and Zoroastrianism, with Islam.
Rumi cites Plato, reminding us that, while the so-called Dark Ages in Western Europe were not as benighted as historical bias contends, Muslim, not Christian, scholars preserved classical Greek manuscripts, and he takes the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament as inspiration. He is particularly delighted by Joseph’s dazzling career in Egypt, but he also admires Jesus.
Like the English poet John Donne, and the Italian Dante, Rumi was inspired by human and divine love, and he apparently felt no conflict between his love for God, his love for his Beloved, and his vision of his Beloved as the earthly image of God. As Dante took Beatrice for his spiritual guide, and Plato argued that human love was not an end in itself but a beginning stage for the love of all creation and creator, Rumi sees no contradiction between earthly and heavenly love.
Brian Gooch admits that he and his co-translator, Maryam Mortaz, were unable to resist new translations of some already-famous poems, but most of the work in this collection has never before been translated into English. If the poetic imagery seems a little tired now — flaming hearts and calling nightingales, sugar and honey and rose gardens — that is because it was so irresistible that it took over Western as well as Eastern poetry. Like the Persian poets and their Western imitators, the translators fuse Western and Eastern techniques.
Rather than using strict Western rhyme schemes, or, going to the other extreme, abandoning all form in favor of free verse, Gooch and Mortaz often imitate the identical end-rhymes in the longer poems by repeating the same phrase (“Where is your house?” “Serve the wine!”). The forms in this collection are either the four-line “robaiyot” (made infamous by Fitzgerald’s very free 19th-century translation of Omar Khayyam) or the longer “ghazal,” a Persian form comparable to the English sonnet.
The most mystically effective, those that cause Western readers to assume Rumi was a Buddhist (as Gooch notes in his introduction), are the four-line lyrics, but the repetition of line-ending phrases gives the longer poems a hypnotic power that recalls the Sufis’ obsession with music.
Rumi’s poetry proves that, whatever else love may be, it resembles art and all other life-serving endeavors: Inclusion, not exclusion, is its strength.
