"Poems About Trees" (Everyman's Library Pocket Poets Series), by Harry Thomas, (Everyman's Library), 2019, hardcover $14.95.
If it is true, as C.S. Lewis once opined, that “science can tell you where and when you are likely to meet an elm,” but “only poetry can tell you what meeting an elm is like,” then Everyman’s collection Poems About Trees represents a delightful catalog of meetings and encounters with trees in all of their grandeur.
The volume, edited by Harry Thomas and featuring an introduction by the late Stanley Plumly, highlights just what it is we owe to trees, both in the scientific and poetic sense, and reveals how our own experiences can color the way we view trees of all types, even the ones found in our backyards.
The book is organized into sections which illuminate the stunning variety of poems regarding trees, including those devoted to planting and preserving; those on forests, groves, and orchards; and even an alphabetical list of poems concerning specific species of trees. Several iconic poems are included, such as Wordsworth’s “Nutting,” and A.E. Housman’s “Loveliest of Trees,” and many more which exquisitely capture the unique joy of trees, such as Matsuo Bashō’s brisk yet evocative “From All These Trees,” or Chinese poet Su Tung P’o’s “The Purple Peach Tree,” which captures the delightful moment a tree first blossoms “timidly, still half asleep.”
Trees have played a vital role throughout history in characterizing the relationship between humanity and the larger world — for good and ill. Despite this venerable history, the collection is primarily geared towards Romantic and 20th century writers, perhaps suggesting on Thomas’ part a desire to emphasize the unique problems of industrialization and deforestation which have their roots in this period and occupy our concerns to this day.
As if to suggest this further, “Gladness Gone,” one of the largest sections of the work, includes Gerard Manley Hopkins’ astonishing “Binsey Poplars,” where the poet laments the loss of his beloved aspen trees in Oxford, leveled for the expansion of England’s western railroad, as well as Seamus Heaney’s “Clearances, VIII” which emphasizes the acute absence felt when trees are cut down for any purpose, humanizing it as “a soul ramifying and forever / Silent.” Many poems in this section are urgent, desiring to preserve trees while we still have them.
Indeed, many poems, such as Antonio Machado’s “To a Dried Up Elm” are conscious of their desire to record for posterity both what is tangible and, more significantly, what is intangible about trees, as when he writes “I want to preserve, here in my notebook, / the sudden grace of your green-clad branch” before it is taken by any number of possible threats: disaster, storm, or lumberjack.
In an age of intense fear about rampant wildfires worldwide, as well as positive movements such as #teamtrees, this collection suggests that what can be most important for all of us is to view the forest precisely for the trees.
