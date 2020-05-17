“The Movie Musical!,” by Jeanine Basinger, (Alfred A. Knopf, New York) 2019, $45.00, 595 pages.
For an exhaustive timeline of movie musicals and for a definition of what ingredients must be present for a movie to be a musical, one will need to read “The Movie Musical” by Jeanine Basinger.
She is a film historian/scholar, professor and founding curator of the cinema archives at Wesleyan University, Middleton, Connecticut. Basinger has authored several books on the film industry and written numerous articles and book reviews. She is well-qualified to assist the reader in reviewing the genre of the movie musical.
In this book, the author provides a plethora of chapters regarding the movie musical that include: 1933, A Musical Year; The Musical as an Art Form; and The Death of the Musical?
After carefully defining and explaining the movie musical genre, Basinger offers her thoughts that the 1933 months were the beginning of a productive and musically innovative time in America. According to her, there were men who made history with the movie musical and men like Fred Astaire who made history with dance movies during this time.
Basinger offers a great chapter on “The Musical as an Art Form” by sharing her thoughts supported by research on “The Wizard of Oz." Regardless of one’s age, this movie musical continues to captivate listeners from all ages and countries. Two songs stand out as music treats: “Over the Rainbow” and “Follow the Yellow Brick Road." According to Basinger, there were musicals that had settings of reality and opposite of this was “this is not real." She wrote that ultimately, the movie musical blended both.
Basinger cautions the reader to be careful in thinking that the movie musical as a legitimate genre is dead or dying. She recounts the 1960s with great musicals like "My Fair Lady" and the movie animation of "Mary Poppins." One of the great successes was “West Side Story,” which Basinger felt allowed the audience to appreciate what was real and not real. According to her, the movie musical is not dead, is not going away and is reinvented for future generations. In this chapter, she offered numerous solutions for the life of this genre.
This book is well-written, insightful and full of breath-taking photographs. Her book provides an inclusive list of musical great names like Josephine Baker, Judy Garland, The Marx Brothers, Paul Robeson, Shirley Temple and Ethel Waters.
