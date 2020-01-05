“Africaville: A Novel,” by Jeffrey Colvin, (Amistad/Harper Collins) 2019, $25.99, 372 Pages.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada was founded in 1749 by European settlers; however, there were First Nation people in the area before the 1400s. By 1785, there were blacks, many descendants of enslaved black people, from the Caribbean, and their community was known as “African Village”.
Later, the community included people of color who were refugees from the American Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. Many of these refugees were considered Black Loyalist who fought alongside the British. Many of these Loyalists were escaping from the slave-holding states that included the Chesapeake area of Virginia.
With a local Baptist church and school, the residents of Africaville lived out their lives working, fishing, farming and selling their products. However, the City of Halifax, collected taxes from the families, but provided no credible services and in some instances, the community was the dumping ground for unwanted landfills and disposal pits.
During the 1960s, Halifax city officials, decided to offer urban renewal for the area, which ultimately meant “removal,” and by 1969 all remnants and families of Africaville were erased from the map and the Canadian public conscience.
After this removal, descendants of Africaville waged a public campaign to right the wrongs by the city. There are events, activities and public displays that remain visible in remembering this historic community.
Following in this tradition of remembering is the novel “Africaville” by Jeffrey Colvin. Colvin is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, served in the Marines and graduated from two prestigious Ivy League colleges. His reviews and essays have been included in several distinguished magazines.
Colvin introduces the reader to Africaville beginning in 1918. His novel will introduce the reader to themes of human relationships and is not intended to be a timelined historical account of the community. Yet, without apology, one will read about this community that was considered “one of the first free black communities outside of the continent of Africa.”
The writer introduces the reader to one of the defining characters in the novel, Kath Ella Sebolt. Her family is well regarded in Africaville. Kath Ella is strong in head and body, and we follow her from surviving a fever that was killing many infants in her area. In pursuing her education, she meets a man whom she thought was the man of her dreams. Within this relationship, she bears a child without benefit of marriage.
During her adventures, her son is born whom she named Omar, but he will be known by his adopted name, Etienne. He is now regarded as white because of his complexion and physical description. Later in the novel, the birth of Etienne’s son and Kath Ella’s grandson intensifies the challenges within the three generational families.
Colvin’s novel does not exonerate the city of Halifax for its racial policies, and it holds accountable people who have challenges regarding complexion; people who struggle with their racial identity; and families with generations of weighted secrets. His novel will bring the reader to an understanding of how long-held beliefs can change and evolve with repentance, forgiveness, and a desire to live a life not weighted with the past.
His well-written novel introduces the reader to the power of culture and politics regarding, race, religion and relationships. Colvin’s first novel is engaging, riveting, and persistent without apologizing for human behavior.
