"After Sundown," by Linda Howard and Linda Jones, (William Morrow), $26.99 hardcover, 369 pages. Book will go on sale March 31.
This is the fourth novel co-written by bestselling Alabama authors Linda Howard and Linda Winstead Jones, and the first to be released as a standalone hardcover. It was originally scheduled to be released as a paperback earlier this year, but the publisher decided to release it in hardcover format and delayed the publication until March 31.
Howard and Jones were the keynote speakers at the Decatur Public Library’s Readers & Writers Jubilee in June and discussed this book. They described it as “the Waltons meet the apocalypse”.
The story begins with Ben Jernigan receiving an alert about a coronal mass ejection (solar storm) that would take down the power grid. He is a former soldier with PTSD who prefers to be alone and self-sufficient. Then we meet Sela Gordon, a shy owner of a small convenience store in the Tennessee mountains, in the vicinity of Gatlinburg.
Sela is attracted to Ben, but she is too shy even to speak to him. He warns her of the upcoming catastrophe and she confers with her Aunt Carol about making preparations. Aunt Carol gets injured so Sela is forced to step up to the role of community leader.
The story is mostly an account of how the residents of Wear Valley deal with the catastrophe; the romance between Ben and Sela is minimal. The residents are colorful characters, reminding the reader of people you know, some likable and some you dislike. Most of the interactions are between Sela, her Aunt Carol, her cousin Olivia, and other women. The dialogue is authentic for Southerners and the story is well-paced.
Personally, I wasn’t interested in how the townspeople dealt with the disaster and reestablished their community. However, I believe that a lot of readers will enjoy this story. Howard’s previous release, "The Woman Left Behind," details a woman’s training in a paramilitary organization, and I found that more to my personal liking. Although "After Sundown" will be marketed to romance readers, it should appeal to a larger audience. Again, the romance elements in this book are minimal. Overall, I recommend this book for readers ages 16-plus.
