"Agent Jack," by Robert Hutton, (St. Martin’s Press: New York), $29.99 hardback.
With the gradual release of newly declassified documents from World War II, we have discovered a never previously revealed story of spies, traitors, intrigue and treachery in the United Kingdom. Robert Hutton, career journalist and now political correspondent of Bloomberg’s UK, brings us the incredible tale in "Agent Jack: The True Story of MI5’s Secret Nazi Hunter."
Eric Roberts served his country not on a battlefield, where the horror of a moment would be expected, but rather in those tough back streets where one false move might bring a beating, torture or even murder. And the dread would not go away, for it existed each and every minute. Spies, double-crossers and traitors could be anyone in Roberts’ secret war against Hitler’s spies in the UK.
Hutton introduces Roberts, who under the pseudonym “Jack King” was known to 1930s era British fascist circles as one of them. His development from modest bank clerk to reliable infiltrator of British Union Fascist organizations kept him from drawing suspicion. Britain’s secret service had experience from World War I, but little experience with traitors at home.
To understand these disaffected fellow citizens, one had to be of them. Roberts initially shared the disaffection in post-WW I England. The fascists appealed to a distorted patriotism. This appeal brought in many who doubted their country cared for them, their futures, or even what they thought they’d fought for. The fascists professed to hate communists, love the flag, and know that behind England’s woes were cabals of Jews and plutocrats.
Roberts knew this was wrong. How Roberts, eventually married and living in London, was able to move secretly from mission to mission against British fascists and German sympathizers, is harrowing.
At times funny, but terrifying nonetheless, Britain’s fear of "secret traitors among us" grew in the early years of World War II. The police and secret services were overwhelmed with tales of spies everywhere. Indeed, they heard German parachutists were landing nightly; that even longtime German residents were in league with Hitler.
The Nazis capitalized on this by "dropping parachutists" all over England! No spies were attached, but the real parachutes and a "secret message case" kept security forces spinning. Thus Roberts, by infiltrating a large former German firm, was able to confirm most spy worries were empty fears. Secret Nazi sympathizers worked in war plants, yes, but were less than national security concerns.
Roberts pretended to be a Gestapo agent, seeking to "know who Germany’s friends were." Where arrests were necessary, they happened thanks to Roberts, but he was also smart enough to never overplay a hand. Gratefully, neither were his handlers from the British MI5. One, from the famous Rothschild family, was wise enough not to create enemies. They sought to identify fascists, not provoke them to action. This is in contrast to the wholesale early dragnet which drew in so many innocent Germans and Austrians.
Hutton is a grand storyteller. He reveals his industrious research in exceptionally readable, helpful tales. We marvel at the actual judgments made by those long ago first struck dumb with fear, who overreacted, and finally settled into sensible, capable, investigative work to find real, not fantasy, "enemies among us." It wasn’t easy, and definitely wasn’t safe. Eric Roberts was a true hero of the secret wars.
