"Agent Running in the Field," by John le Carre, (Viking: New York), $29.00 hardback.
What does the world of espionage really entail? All too much of the popular understanding is based on entertainments like Ian Fleming's James Bond thrillers, or even television's Spy Game reality show. However, espionage is more like John le Carre offers, a treacherous world of betrayal, vague virtues and endless ethical compromises.
David Cornwell, le Carre's actual name, is a former British secret operator who is author of dozens of espionage themed novels. Best of all, he always employs the overarching question which looms in the background: Why spy? For what? For "the greater good" seems virtue enough, most of the time. Good for whom? Most of the time, le Carre suggests, this cannot begin to justify what is done in its name. When did we move to "the end justifies the means"? If once we believed in our side's righteousness, do we believe it now?
Nat is a British spy of long standing from Cold War days. He's been brought home from a career overseas, and put out to pasture. We discover casual encounters that, we who know le Carre know, cannot be innocent. Indeed, we learn Nat's wife, the ever bright, clever and wise Prue, whose advice is not to be taken lightly, is also aware that something is not right. Not only is she now a top-notch British civil rights lawyer, but was Nat's former colleague-as-wife in long-ago Moscow operational days.
Then there is Ed, a strange young man who seeks nothing more than a badminton match with the local champion, who is Nat. And so it all begins, quiet, unobtrusively, seemingly innocent. Who is working for whom? What is the meaning of spying in an age of political lies which render all previous rules moot? Who is the enemy, or who betrayed whom? False flags of friendship from colleagues, or courage shown by moral crusaders, and even years-long camaraderie are in play in a story you'll not soon forget.
This is why le Carre is a master. We follow utterly believable dialogue in a way no film can copy. Why, because we not only hear the spoken word, but read as well the inner mental workings of why such words were spoken. Le Carre brings us tension in a way few authors can. We "observe" the secret meeting, while understanding that everything, simply everything carries meaning a casual observer would never, ever guess.
One man orders a soft drink, hamburger, and side dish. He sits alone. This is the announcement for his unknown interlocutor that he's ready and it is safe to meet. Had he moved something, they would have aborted the meeting. "Situational awareness," a term never mentioned, is always operative.
Each movement an agent makes is checked and double checked for possible pursuing surveillants? Every hesitation in speech might suggest a lie, or feigned honesty. This is the real world of espionage. Trust is worth more than gold, and is perhaps the most difficult quantity to find. Especially among "friendly" agents. How quickly mutual support can transmute into suspicion is mind-boggling, because "normal" people don't act this way. Spies are trained to do so.
With prose that is quick, witty, and fun at times, we follow the adventures of a man in the modern world of espionage. Lies are once again the shifting bedrock of the world, but the virtue being defended is itself in question. Old friends become, well, questionable. This is le Carre at the top of his game, and tells much of what the secret world is like.
