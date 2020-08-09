“American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise,” by Eduardo Porter, (Alfred A. Knopf: New York) 2020, $26.95.
Poison is defined by many dictionaries as a substance that is so toxic that it can cause severe illness or death. There are also several antidotes for the various poisons depending upon the lethality of the poison and when the poison was administered.
With this information in mind, Eduardo Porter presents his book, “American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise.” According to his book, our American Promise of freedom and equality is poisoned and our standing within the international community has been compromised.
Porter, is a journalist by profession, and he has worked as a financial reporter for heavyweight newspapers like the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. He also authored, “The Price of Everything”.
In “American Poison," Porter is challenging the reader to appreciate that racial hostility is the original sin of our country and to this day, the sin seeps into all aspects of our civil and governmental societies.
The author in his various chapters make the case that poor white Americans also suffer via the poisoning effect. The notion of the American Dream, according to him, is not realized by many working-class whites, regardless of their state.
In American federal politics, there are certain states like West Virginia and poor whites living in Appalachia, who are embraced for photo opts and countless promises. According to Porter, they also suffer from a promise not made: improved working conditions and health care for miners.
Porter also provides an example of Tupelo, Mississippi, which has suffered from loss of jobs, especially in the manufacturing positions. With the entrance of goods made in China, Porter states the employment in Tupelo was slashed some 40%. Included in this study, he wrote that more than a half of children in Tupelo live in single-parent households
According to Porter, there are those who attempt to paint the poor and working poor with moral labels, as if it is the working poor who should become self-reliant and do more for their livelihood.
In many retail stores, technology with self-checkout replaced many workers. This is the price for high technology, and Mexican labor should not be rightly blame. Our own Silicon Valley contributed to the use of electronic transactions, and China shouldn't be blamed for the resulting job losses.
In addition to the chapter on “The Suffering of White America,” Porter also presents chapters that include: “The Black and Brown;" “Tearing Ourselves Apart;” and “The Future."
In “American Poison”, Porter provides examples of how the political classes, political parties, and governmental systems have assisted in the spreading of racial poison. This view is not new to America, and yet, Porter provides historical examples of the destruction.
Porter writes from a financial viewpoint of history. His bibliography and index are extensive. His writing is sobering, calm, and without apology. His book may not be first choice for a book club or civic meeting, but regardless of ignoring his claims, no one can accuse him of writing falsehoods. He warns the public of the poison, and even in the book shares information about several antidotes.
